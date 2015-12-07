Edwardsville’s wrestling team finished fourth in this weekend’s Ron Sauer Tournament at Fox High School in Arnold, Mo.

The competition began Friday when the Tigers scored three wins in their pool competition to advance into Saturday’s championship bracket. Edwardsville defeated Rolla, Mo., 57-18 to open pool play, then downed Francis Howell Central 48-29 and the host Warriors 68-6 to move into Saturday’s competition.

“The kids did real well in the tournament,” Edwardsville coach Jon Wagner said. “We have started pretty strong, but are still a work in progress and in motion. We have some good leaders. We lost two matches in the tournament by a only point. We are going to continue to get better and work hard.”

EHS began Saturday competition with a 66-6 win over Southwestern Conference rival Belleville East, then reached the semifinals with a 45-21 win over Seckman High of Imperial, Mo., but took their first dual meet loss of the year in the semis, falling to Wentzville Holt 41-40. The Tigers then were defeated in the third-place match by Staley High of North Kansas City, falling 34-33.

Rafael Roman, Chris Prosser, James Watters, Bobby Burnside and Noah Surtin all went undefeated on the day for the Tigers.

EDWARDSVILLE 49, COLLINSVILLE 19: Edwardsville rallied from seven points down to defeat Collinsville 49-19 in both teams' Southwestern Conference opener at Jon Davis Wrestling Center Thursday night.

The Tigers trailed the Kahoks 19-12 entering the middleweight bouts, but a pair of decisions from Rafael Roman at 145 and Baylor Montgomery at 152 tied proceedings up and EHS didn't lose the rest of the evening.

Coach Wagner said he thought his wrestlers in the upper weight classes all posted excellent individual performances against Collinsville, helping bring the team back to victory.

Mason Taylor at 160 and Bobby Burnside at heavyweight got falls for the Tigers, while Chris Prosser recorded a technical fall win.

Edwardsville hosts Belleville West at 6 p.m. Thursday at Jon Davis Wrestling Center.

Brent Feeney also contributed to this story.

