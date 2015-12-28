EDWARDSVILLE - The torrential weekend rains have left serious impact in Edwardsville, closing some roads and an evacuation of cars in an apartment complex.

The most serious water-related impact in Edwardsville was on Devon Court, off University Drive. About half way down the road the drainage where the road buckled after serious drainage issues.

Edwardsville Fire Department Capt. James Whiteford said there were 100 or so apartments in one of the buildings on the street where people have had to remove their vehicles until the road is fixed and the water issue solved. Whiteford said the Edwardsville Street Department has equipment in the area and dug up the culvert to install a new one and is rebuilding the road.

“We have a situation where a drainage pipe eroded and washed out,” Capt. Whiteford said.

There have been road closures in areas of Old Alton Edwardsville Road, along with Illinois 159 at Route 143 and Old Carpenter Road.

Whiteford said he didn’t see those roads opening until the rains subsided and the water falls.

“We did have some pretty serious rains,” he said. “This will probably be a rainstorm we get once every 100 years, which is pretty serious.”

Ryan Zwijack, Edwardsville city engineer, said it was a storm sewer that had a hole in it and that caused a partial collapse of one of the transformers.

He said a sinkhole started there on Sunday and kept growing and growing until it was a big problem. Edwardsville Street Department workers were on hand Monday into the evening working diligently to fix the problem.

