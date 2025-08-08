EDWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville resident Tyler Morgan was seriously injured recently after falling 30 feet from a tree into water while working, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser organizer.

Haylee Trober, who is coordinating a fundraiser to support Morgan and his girlfriend, Jocelynn, said Morgan was airlifted to Saint Louis University Hospital and admitted to trauma care. He sustained a brain bleed, a compound fracture in his femur, a dislocated hip, a punctured liver, and chipped vertebrae. Morgan underwent surgery to have a rod placed in his femur and is now recovering.

“Recovery will be long and Tyler will be out of work for a long time, as well as Jocelynn to be there to help Tyler,” Trober said. She added that workers’ compensation will cover most medical bills, but the couple faces ongoing financial challenges.

Trober emphasized that Morgan and Jocelynn prefer not to ask for help but said the fundraiser aims to ease their financial burden during this difficult time. She also encouraged donations of gift cards for food or meal preparations, as well as prayers.

“We are so lucky and grateful Tyler is here with us & we can’t wait to get him back on his feet again taking his doggie best friend Rino on adventures again,” Trober said.

Trober requested that donations remain confidential from Morgan and Jocelynn until they can be surprised with the support. Click here for the GoFundMe.