ALTON - A woman from Edwardsville has been accused of passing a bad check at Schwegel’s Market in Alton, marking the location’s fourth case of forgery in recent years.

Dannielle K. Hindelang, 31, of Edwardsville, was charged on Nov. 21, 2024, with one count of forgery, a Class 3 felony.

On Oct. 22, 2024, Hindelang reportedly attempted to pass a bad check written out in the amount of $950 at Schwegel’s Market in Alton.

This comes as the fourth forgery case to occur at Schwegel’s Market since November of 2023. The first case on Nov. 9, 2023, concerned another Edwardsville woman, Marquitta M. Davis, 43, who wrote a bad check for $1,514.54.

Three months later on Feb. 11, 2024, Duane A. Reams, 37, of Bethalto, attempted to pass a bad check for $2,204.63. More recently, Dwight R. Donley, 37, of O’Fallon was charged multiple times from Sept. 6 to Sept. 9, 2024, for passing a series of bad checks totaling $9,958.52.

The Alton Police Department presented the case against Hindelang, who was granted pretrial release from custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

