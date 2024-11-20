EDWARDSVILLE - An Edwardsville woman faces a felony aggravated battery charge after striking an 8-year-old child with an electrical cord.

Tantiyana S. Bacon, 29, of Edwardsville, was charged on Nov. 15, 2024 with aggravated battery (a Class 3 felony) and domestic battery (a Class A misdemeanor).

On Sept. 20, 2024, Bacon allegedly struck an 8-year-old child who was a household or family member “with an electrical cord about his body, leaving marks,” according to court documents.

The Edwardsville Police Department presented the case against Bacon, who has since been released from custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

