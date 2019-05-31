EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest on a 26-year-old Edwardsville woman - Kelcie C. Miller - on three counts of felonious crimes.

The counts are as follows: COUNT 1: Theft Over $10,000.00 of Government Property (Class 1 Felony); COUNT II: False Personation of an Attorney (Class 4 Felony); COUNT III: Forgery (Class 3). An arrest warrant was obtained by the Honorable Judge Richard Tognarelli. She is currently in custody at the Madison County jail where she awaits in lieu of bond. Her bond was set at $100,000.00 (10 percent to apply).

On Friday, May 24, 2019, the Madison County Illinois Sheriff's Office received information from the Madison County Illinois public defender’s office about one of their employees, who purported to be an attorney, was practicing law without proper law licenses. A subsequent investigation began.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office was also contacted about the matter. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that the employee had been actively participating in criminal defense cases in Madison County from October 2018 until late May 2019. The cases that were negotiated include numerous felony cases to an estimated number of 80 cases. In addition, the individual obtained employment by presenting fictitious information and documentation of their authorization to practice law. This information would be sufficient to qualify their self as an attorney and would be sufficient to allow an individual to practice law as an attorney in this state at the Public Defender’s office. The information presented misled and deceived the public defender’s office as to her credentials and qualifications.

Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons said: "This matter was brought to our attention last week. We are coordinating with the Madison County Sheriff's Office to investigate the allegations. The allegations are extremely serious."

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said the case remains as an active investigation; therefore, no details concerning evidence, motive, or statements obtained can be provided. Additional information can be found in the public charging documents.

