EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville’s Annual Winter Market Saturday had a solid turnout through the morning. It began at 9 a.m. on Saturday and went to noon.

The Winter Market was filled with artisans, baked goods, crafters, locally grown items, and unique gifts.

Because the annual Winter Market Downtown Edwardsville was starting to feel like Christmas, The Winter Market was expanded from the Madison County Courthouse building down St. Louis Street and in front of Newsong Church in Edwardsville. There were 44 vendors that came out to the market this year.

"The expanded layout allowed for more distance between vendors and more room to spread out," Trina Vetter, special events coordinator for the City of Edwardsville, said.

Vetter explained that several COVID-19 safety measures were instituted to give the community a safe place for holiday shopping.

