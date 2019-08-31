Get The Latest News!

FLORISSANT MO. - McCluer North scored a touchdown on the opening drive in a game between Edwardsville and McCluer North Friday night, but failed on the 2-point conversion to make it 6-0. Rain delayed the game.

Edwardsville running back Justin Johnson ran for a 27-yard touchdown to make it 6-6 with the extra point good making it 7-6.

The Edwardsville and McCluer North football game ended with 1:53 remaining in the first quarter due to weather. McCluer North administration decided to cancel the game completely so Edwardsville will win 7-6.

