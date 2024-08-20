ALTON – Twenty-four schools from all over Illinois took to The Woodlands Golf Club Tuesday afternoon to participate in the Alton Redbird Tee-Off Classic.

The tournament, regularly held at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course inside Gordon Moore Park, had to be moved due to the ongoing sinkhole investigations at the park. Spencer T. Olin and Gordon Moore Park have since reopened, but the Redbird Tee-Off Classic was slated to be played at its new location.

The Woodlands golf course stretches 6,423 yards from the tips, and it proved to be playing pretty difficult on Tuesday.

Only three players shot under par, led by Jacksonville’s Colton Baer whose 3-under par 69 won medalist honors. Edwardsville’s Mason Lewis was second with a 2-under par 70 and Quincy’s Ty Novosel was third with a 1-under par 71.

Thirty-two players shot 80 or lower.

Led by Lewis’ 70, the Edwardsville Tigers won the event with a team score of 301. O’Fallon was second with 304 and Chatham Glenwood was third at 305.

Other area schools included Collinsville in fourth (313), Marquette Catholic in 10th (322), Alton in 15th (342), and Granite City in 20th (367).

The entire team results go as follows:

Edwardsville – 301 (1st Place) O’Fallon – 304 (2nd Place) Chatham Glenwood – 305 (3rd Place) Collinsville – 313 Mater Dei – 315 Jacksonville – 316 Highland – 319 Waterloo – 321 Marquette – 322 Columbia - 324 Belleville West – 327 Breese Central – 331 Belleville East – 331 Red Bud – 335 Alton – 342 Sacred Heart-Griffin – 346 Quincy – 346 Springfield – 358 Centralia – 363 Granite City – 367 Althoff – 367 Triad – 376 Jerseyville – 387 Herrin – 391

Along with the hot round from Lewis, other counted scores from Edwardsville included a 75 from Bryce Pryor and a couple of 78s from Quinn and Owen Berning. Sam Shaw shot a 90.

The hosting Redbirds were led by Sam Ottwell’s 1-over par 73 and Henry Neely’s 2-over par 74.

Marquette’s Andrew Belden posted a team low score of 75 while teammate Tyler Morelli shot a 79.

The second-place O’Fallon Panthers had an even-par 72 from Max Bortz, a 1-over par 73 from Tyler Murray, and a 4-over par 76 from Sebastian Leymeister.