EDWARDSVILLE - Logan Mills was Edwardsville's only multiple winner of the day, capturing the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard freestyle, while the relay teams swept their races as the Tigers took nine of the 12 events in going on to a 101-70 win over O'Fallon in a dual meet held Thursday evening at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

Mills' winning time in the medley was 2:14.15, with Jake DeConcini coming in fourth at 2:34.25, and also had a time of 52.78 seconds in winning the 100 free, with McLain Oertle coming in second at 53.75 seconds and Max Brandmeyer fifth with a time of 56.67 seconds.

Oertle won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:59.24, with Owen Gruben coming in third at 2:06.18 and Brandmeyer fourth at 2:11.83. Evan Grinter won the 50-yard freestyle, coming in at 23.87 seconds, with Matthew Doyle second at 24.27 seconds and Logan Oertle fifth with a clocking of 25.24 seconds.

Tyler Scheibal won the one-meter springboard diving event with a total of 140.70 points, Noah Range was third in the 100-yard butterfly, coming in at 1:04.96, with DeConcini fourth at 1:13.55 and Sam Borden fifth at 1:18.50. Doyle won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:15.27, Grinter was second at 5:22.42 and Andrew Billhartz was fifth with a time of 5:55.08.

In the 100-yard backstroke, the Tigers' Preston LeVasseur was second, coming in at 1:06.66, with Adam Koester fourth at 1:18.73 and Jacob Grandone fifth with a time of 1:20.55. Logan Oertle was second in the 100-yard breaststroke, clocking 1:16.75, with Range third at 1:17.60 and Trent Sholl in fifth place with a time of 1:20 flat.

Tiger teams swept the relays, with a first and third in the 200-yard medley relay, with respective times of 1:48.81 and 1:54.16, another first and third in the 200-yard freestyle relay, coming in with times of 1:36.86 and 1:41.08, and in the 400-yard freestyle relay, Edwardsville was again first and third, the team's times being 3:38.15 and 4:04.94 respectively.Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

