EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police and Fire Departments gained several new members and approval for upgraded equipment at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

The following new Edwardsville Police officers took their Oaths of Office: Evan Matlock

Trevor Panyik

Dakota Krone

Ayden Brewer

All four new officers were sworn in as a group shortly before taking pictures with fellow officers and family members. Each officer also received handshakes and congratulations from City Council members.

The Edwardsville Fire Department promoted three of its current members; Brett Milton was promoted to Captain, Chad Lankford was promoted to Lieutenant, and Robert Morgan was promoted to Deputy Fire Chief. The department also welcomed the following new members: Bryce Parish

Mathew Strzelecki

Andrew Gombos

David O’Donnell

Benjamin Reyn

More photos and handshakes followed the three promotions made official on Tuesday night. Each of the newest additions to the Fire Department took their oaths in unison before also taking a few photos and shaking hands.

Article continues after sponsor message

City Council members also approved new equipment for both departments. To accommodate the influx of new officers, the Police Department will use up to $40,000 to purchase 47 new load-bearing vests, duty belts, and associated equipment.

Alderman William Krause explained these new “load-bearing” bests would help alleviate some of the strain on officers' backs and bodies that might otherwise come from carrying their heavy equipment around.

The Fire Department will add a new vehicle to its fleet, as the City Council also approved the purchase of a 2025 Ford F-150 Crew Cab 4x4 pickup truck and associated equipment.

Krause said this new truck will replace a 2008 Ford Explorer which was totaled by hail damage. The new vehicle will be outfitted with a package of emergency lighting, radio, decals, and more at a total cost of $66,044.

City Council members approved both items unanimously.

With equipment upgrades approved, current personnel promoted, and new personnel sworn in, both the Edwardsville Police and Fire Departments mark exciting new chapters ahead of the new year.

More like this: