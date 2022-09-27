EDWARDSVILLE - In the coming weeks, some residents in Edwardsville will have new water meters installed as part of the City’s advanced water meter system. Many residents in the area outlined on the map can expect a letter to arrive in the mail with instructions to set up an appointment to switch out their meter. If you receive the letter, please contact the contractor listed to arrange a meter swap as soon as possible.

The City of Edwardsville has contracted with Mideastern Plumbing to perform this mandatory upgrade of the water meter reading system. Appointments will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Some Saturday appointments will be available. Residents will have two ways to schedule an appointment: online or by phone.

The technician will require access to the inside of your home – most water meters will need to be located indoors (basement, cellar, crawl space, utility room). The installation is expected to take no more than two hours, and water service will be disrupted intermittently during that time.

Article continues after sponsor message

For safety, residents providing Mideastern Plumbing with an email address when scheduling their appointment will receive an electronic notification with a photo of the technician prior to the appointment. All Mideastern Plumbing technicians will be in uniform with a photo ID.

Some meter replacements will not require indoor access, but can be completed from outside your home. If your meter is replaced from the outside, the technician will leave a notice on your door. You will want to flush your water lines by running the tap for a few minutes. If you notice some water discoloration, flushing the line should clear that; there’s no cause for concern.

The City appreciates your support and cooperation with this important project, which will offer enhanced capabilities to identify leaks and more efficient metering, potentially providing cost savings for customers.

The residential areas outlined in the map are part of the first phase of the rollout of the advanced water meter system. Click here to see a larger version of the map.

If you have questions, please call Public Works at 618-692-7535.