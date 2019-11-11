Edwardsville Veterans Day Parade Canceled Because of Weather Conditions
November 11, 2019 11:22 AM
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Veterans Day Parade has been canceled because of the inclement weather forecast for Monday, the Edwardsville American Legion Post 199 announced Sunday.
The annual Veterans Day Parade was set for Monday night in Downtown Edwardsville.