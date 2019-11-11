Edwardsville Veterans Day Parade Canceled Because of Weather Conditions Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Veterans Day Parade has been canceled because of the inclement weather forecast for Monday, the Edwardsville American Legion Post 199 announced Sunday. Article continues after sponsor message The annual Veterans Day Parade was set for Monday night in Downtown Edwardsville. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending