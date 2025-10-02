Our Daily Show Interview! Shop the Town Pink- Sip and Shop Set for 10-5!

EDWARDSVILLE - Community members can support cancer patients at an upcoming vendor fair.

From 1–4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, Stridin’ and Survivin’ will host their fall “Shop the Town Pink” Vendor and Craft Sip and Shop at The Hall in Edwardsville. Admission and parking is completely free. Proceeds from drink purchases and the vendor fees will go toward the organization’s Fuel the Cure program, wherein they give gas cards to patients across the Riverbend region and beyond.

“Our big day is Sunday,” said Alice, president of Stridin’ and Survivin’. “We give out probably $10,000 worth of gas cards in a year. We’re trying to keep that moving and trying to make sure we always have funds in that account.”

On Oct. 5, community members can enjoy shopping from a variety of vendors, including custom kaleidoscopes, Mary Kay, purses, fudge, homemade soaps, stained glass and plenty more. There are over 30 vendors slated to be at the event, and organizers Alice and Angel noted they will still accept more.

The Knights of Columbus will sell “great barbecue” throughout the afternoon. There will be drawings for attendance prizes every 30 minutes.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a new lap blanket to donate, which will be given to local cancer treatment centers. Those who bring a lap blanket will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win a $50 Visa gift card.

Angel created the day’s featured drink, a Red Apple Cider Sangria that costs $5 a glass. All proceeds from drink sales will go back to Stridin’ and Survivin’.

“It’s yummy,” Angel said. “That is complete profit. All the items are donated, so that goes directly to Fuel the Cure.”

The Fuel the Cure program invites patients across the country to apply for gas cards. Stridin’ and Survivin’ will send one gas card a year to a patient to help them pay for transportation to their appointments

“Obviously, they need more than that,” Alice said. “But then we get these letters in the mail from people who are thanking us. We’ve had letters where they said, ‘I was really down, I wasn’t sure how I was going to pay my bills, and these cards came and it really helped me.’ That keeps us going. That gives us the reason why we need to continue the program.”

Alice and Angel hope many people come out on Sunday, Oct. 5 to enjoy the vendor fair and give back. They hope to support as many patients as they can, but it’s not possible without the community’s help.

To participate in the “Shop the Town Pink” Vendor and Craft Sip and Shop as a vendor, email info@stridinandsurvivin.org. For more about the Fuel the Cure program, including how to apply for a gas card, click here.

Stridin’ and Survivin’ will also host a spring vendor fair on March 1, 2026, and their main fundraising event on April 11, 2026. For more information about these upcoming events or the work that Stridin’ and Survivin’ does, visit their official website at StridinAndSurvivin.org or their official Facebook page.

