O'FALLON - Edwardsville's girls volleyball team used strong defensive play, along with a number of service runs, to take a 25-17. 25-17 win over O'Fallon in a Southwestern Conference match Tuesday evening at the OTHS Panther Dome.

Ciera Cunningham came up with 10 kills for the Tigers, while Madelyn Ohlau had five kills, Addie Reader had three blocks, Ford came up with 22 assists, Grace Malawy had 11 digs, with Ohlau adding seven, and Cunningham, Ohlau, and Ford all served up seven points, each, with Cunningham having three aces, and both Ohlau and Ford adding two each.

The Tigers paid back the Panthers for a loss at Liberty Middle School on opening day, Sept. 3, as O'Fallon won in straight sets over Edwardsville. Since then, the Tigers have played exceptionally well in improving to an 11-7 record on the season prior to Wednesday night.

The Tigers lost in three games to Cor Jesu Academy on Wednesday night on the road and now stand at 11-8 overall.

"Tonight (Tuesday) was another strong match-up in which serving and defense play an important role in the outcome," said Edwardsville head coach Heather Ohlau. "We were able to attack while we had the serve, and produce service runs, which allowed us to establish a lead. At the net, Savannah (Ford) was able to run a variety of attacks that created more scoring opportunities. We are continuing to improve our serve/receive and defense, to allow our attackers with multiple chances to end the play with a kill."

The Panthers came out aggressively, and played hard on defense, but Edwardsville came up with the big answers when they needed it.

"O'Fallon played very scrappy defense," Ohlau said, "and their attackers were able to put the ball away. We were able to answer back and stop their runs quickly."

The Panthers are now 10-9, and host Normal Community Friday evening at 6:30 p.m.. then play at Belleville East next Tuesday. then host Belleville West on Oct. 10, with both matches starting at 5:45 p.m.

Edwardsville hosts Collinsville at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, then plays at Belleville East at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024.

