EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville City Council members gave the city’s rules for door-to-door solicitors a long-needed update on Tuesday night.

Unanimously approved at this week’s meeting was an ordinance amending the section of the Edwardsville City Code concerning solicitors. Alderman William Krause said these updates have been needed for decades.

“This was an item requested out of the Police Department: Update our [rules on] solicitors … taking into account the various legal changes that have occurred over the last 40 some-odd years from our previous 50-years[-old] law that we had on the books,” Krause said.

Krause clarified that certain exceptions will apply to Boy Scouts, religious organizations, and political surveyors, but said “solar salesmen” and most other solicitors would first need to register with the city and obtain a permit.

He added the city will also establish a “Do Not Knock” list for individual residences to sign up for. The Village of Godfrey created a similar “No Knock Registry” for its residents earlier this year.

