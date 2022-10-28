EDWARDSVILLE - The 13th annual Edwardsville Turkey Trot 5k will take place this Thanksgiving in both in-person and virtual formats for 2022. Hosted by Edwardsville Neighbors, proceeds from the event will help local families in need.

This year’s in-person 5k will be held on Thursday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving Day), from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. There will also be an in-person Kids Fun Run for ages 12 and under that will take place earlier that morning from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Both in-person runs will start at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) Parking Lot F. More information about the route can be found at this link. There is also a Virtual 5k option taking place at any time from Nov. 24-30.

As of this writing, the registration cost for both the in-person and virtual 5k is $30, and the cost for the Kids Fun Run is $15 - but those prices are set to increase on Nov. 1, so interested readers should register soon at this link.

Chad Opel, co-founder of Edwardsville Neighbors, said participants who are 21 and over can get a free adult beverage at the finish line, donated by Robert “Chick” Fritz, Inc. He also said the in-person option is already proving popular this year.

“We took 2020 off, we did it virtually. We did actually come back live last year, but our numbers were down a little bit just still due to safety concerns,” Opel said. “We are already at the number of runner participants signed up as we were last year, so we’re really excited about this year, kind of getting back to full-blown, ready to get back in person and have a huge event this year.”

Opel described the event as a “win-win-win” for all participants.

“In my mind, it’s a win-win-win,” he said. “One, people get to come out and get some exercise in before they traditionally eat all day. Two, they get to invite their family and friends, and they bring their kids or their dog, and they get to start the morning in just a great environment - and three, they get to support a local charity. It’s just a great way to start a holiday where it’s all about giving thanks.”

Edwardsville Neighbors is a certified 501(c)(3) charitable organization that supports families or individuals living within District 7 - Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Hamel, Midway, Moro, and more - who are going through a medical or emergency crisis. Opel said events like the Turkey Trot help the organization continue its work in the community.

“If somebody gets cancer, somebody falls off a roof, a house burns down - basically, something that’s popped up unexpectedly, we step in and help bridge the gap and help them financially,” he said. “We pay mortgages, medical bills, we put people in hotels, food, gas cards, things like that. This is one of our main signature events … that allow us to keep giving back to the community and helping those families in need.”

For more information about this year’s Turkey Trot 5k, visit the event website. To learn more about Edwardsville Neighbors, visit edwardsvilleneighbors.org.

