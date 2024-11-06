IHSA PLAYOFFS

SUPER-SECTIONALS/QUARTERFINALS

NORMAL COMMUNITY AT BLOOMINGTON HIGH SCHOOL

EDWARDSVILLE 3, NAPERVILLE CENTRAL 2 (AFTER EXTRA TIME, EDWARDSVILLE WINS PENALTY KICK SHOOTOUT 4-2): Parker McMiilian and Ben Leardi scored in the first half for Edwardsville before Naperville Central scored twice in the second half to force extra time, but Jayden Bettorf made two key stops in goal during the penalty shootout to give the Tigers the win and send them to the state finals this weekend.

It'll be the ninth time Edwardsville has gone to state under head coach Mark Heiderscheid.

In the shootout, Leardi, Lincoln Alwardt, Owen Mahler, and Henry Vivian scored, with Vivian scoring the goal that put the Tigers into the finals.

Edwardsville is now 15-8-1, and plays Chicago Lane Tech, a 2-1 winner over host Hoffman Estates Conant in the super-sectional, Friday night at Hoffman Estates High School, starting at 7:45 p.m. The Redhawks end their season 16-5-4.

Other Scores

In the Class 2A super-sectional game at England Stadium at Illinois College in Jacksonville, Belleville Althoff Catholic defeated Chatham Glenwood 3-2, winning the penalty shootout 4-2, to advance to the state semifinals. The Crusaders are now 24-4-0, and meet Lemont, who defeated Peoria Notre Dame Catholic 1-0, winning the penalty shootout 7-6 in the Kankakee super-sectional, Friday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. The Titans end their season at 19-6-3.

