43RD IHSA FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP – CLASS 8A SECOND ROUND

TIGERS MEET OSWEGO SATURDAY NIGHT: Edwardsville's football team will travel to the Chicago suburb of Oswego for a 6 p.m. Saturday IHSA Class 8A second-round game against the Southwest Prairie Conference's Panthers.

Both teams advanced with wins Friday night; the Tigers eliminated Oak Park-River Forest 23-20 on a 27-yard Riley Patterson field goal in overtime at Tiger Stadium, while the Panthers' Mitch Blocker connected on a 19-yard field goal in the final 20 seconds to defeat Joliet West 10-9 at Oswego's Ken Pickerell Stadium.

The Tigers, seeded 12th in the bracket, go into the contest at 9-1; the Panthers, the 5 seed, are 10-0 after their win Friday. Saturday's winner will get the second-round winner between Homewood-Flossmoor and Glen Ellyn Glenbard West in the quarterfinals the weekend of Nov. 11-12.

In the Class 1A playoffs, top-seed Tuscola will take on Carrollton, 45-0 winners Saturday over Camp Point Central, in a second-round match, while Hardin-Calhoun eliminated defending champion Arcola 8-0 Saturday afternoon and will host Bridgeport Red Hill in a second-round game; the IHSA will announce start times and dates Monday. The winners of these two games will face each other in the quarterfnals the weekend of Nov. 11-12.

