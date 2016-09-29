EDWARDSVILLE - Supervisor Frank Miles today announce the Township will host the 3rd Annual Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday, October 1, 2016 from 10am to 4pm at the Robert C. Stille Edwardsville Township Community Park, located at 6368 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville. Touch-A-Truck is a FREE community event that gives area families and kids the opportunity to explore and learn about the various vehicles they see every day and some that are rarely accessible.

With more than 35 different vehicles registered to participate, the Township is looking to build on the success of last year’s event, which welcomed nearly 6,000 guests. Confirmed trucks include a KMOV news truck, garbage truck, concrete mixer, military vehicles from the Illinois National Guard and Scott Airforce Base, a moving truck, a milk truck, vehicles from Edwardsville Police and the Glen Carbon Fire Protection District, an MCT transit bus, a school bus, tow trucks, dump trucks and a boom truck.

This year the Township has focused on the Children’s Activity Area with various “truck” themed activities for kids.

“Last year we received great support from area businesses, and this year we have surpassed our expectations,” said Supervisor Miles. “We are excited to partner with the Edwardsville Art Center and the Edwardsville Children’s Museum to offer free activities as well as dig site and photo booth. These activities are made possible by the generous sponsors of the event.”

Sponsors of the event include Garwood’s Heating & Cooling, Cassens Transport, McDonald’s of Edwardsville,

Crawford Murphy & Tilly, DeLaurent Construction Company, Maclair Asphalt, Hack Schmitt Chevrolet Wood River, Brickman Orthodontics, Illinois Senator Bill Haine, Cross Auto Body & Towing, Illinois Business Journal, Weber & Rodney Funeral Home, J.F. Electric, First Clover Leaf Bank, Irwin Chapel Funeral Homes, Eclipse Car Wash, Riverbend Head Start, Brueggeman Chiropractic Center, Sivia Business & Legal Services, Tiger Plumbing, and Bull & Bear Grill & Bar.

Due to the success of the holiday food drive at last year’s event, the Township decided to continue this addition. Edwardsville Township is going to partner with local organizations to create baskets for local families during the Thanksgiving holiday. Donation bins will be located near the Township tent. Anyone who attends is encouraged to bring non-perishable food items such as stuffing mix, canned peas, boxed potatoes, cranberry sauce, canned green beans, gravy mix, canned corn, canned sweet potatoes, desserts, cake mix and icing, and canned pumpkin. Donations are greatly appreciated but not required.

Parking lots will open at 9:30 am on Saturday, October 1st. Limited parking will be available at the park on a first come, first serve basis. Handicap parking will be available inside the park near Shelter 1. There will be designated signage. Off-site parking with a shuttle service will be available at Edwardsville High School, Metro East Lutheran High School, and LeClaire Christian Church. Parking and vehicle attendant volunteers will assist with any parking concerns.

“This event has exceeded our expectations for the past two years! It’s a great way to give children the opportunity to interact with things that normally would be out of reach,” said Supervisor Miles. “Mark your calendars, you don’t want to miss this. We will see you Saturday!”

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday and Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the

Township Offices by phone at 618-656-0292.

