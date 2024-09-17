EDWARDSVILLE — Kevin Hall, the current Edwardsville Township Supervisor, announced that he will not be seeking another term in office. Hall, who has served as Supervisor for the past three and a half years and previously as a Trustee, shared his decision in a statement on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024.

"It has been an honor to serve this community and work with so many of you," Hall said. "We have accomplished my main objective of helping to make our community a better place to live, now and for the future."

During his tenure, Hall highlighted several key achievements, including the completion of the decade-long Township Hall renovation and increased support for local social safety net programs such as Glen-Ed Pantry, Overnight Warming Location, Brown Bag Buddies, and the Edwardsville Arts Center. Additionally, the township has expanded its offerings, including bus passes and a diaper bank.

With eight months remaining in his term, Hall expressed his commitment to continuing his work. "I still have a lot I plan to accomplish," he noted.

Hall emphasized the importance of transparency and democratic participation in his decision to announce his departure early.

"In hopes some well-qualified candidates step forward to run for Supervisor, I wanted to get this information out early," he stated. The petition season for prospective candidates has already begun and will run until November 18, 2024.

In closing, Hall thanked the community for their support. "Thank you for all of your help and support," he said.

