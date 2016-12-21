$13,796.25 Grant will fund renovations to Restroom at Edwardsville Township Community Park

EDWARDSVILLE - Township Supervisor Frank Miles has announced the Township has received a $13,796.25 grant from the Metro East Park and Recreation District to fund renovations to Restroom 2 at the Robert C Stille Edwardsville Township Community Park, located at 6368 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville.

The grant is the third grant that the Township has been awarded from the Metro East Park and Recreation District. In 2015, the Township was awarded a grant of $15,000 to renovate Restroom 1 located at the Robert C. Stille Edwardsville Township Community Park. In addition to the grants for the renovations to both Restroom 1 and 2, in 2014 the Township was able to install an all season restroom facility with the funds from MEPRD.

“We were able to complete renovations to Restroom 1 in 2015 at the park,” said Supervisor Miles. “Now with the addition of the 2016 MEPRD grant we are able to renovate Restroom 2 and we are being pushed closer to reaching the goal of updating the park to be a safe and efficient place for our community to enjoy.”

Renovations to Restroom 2 include removing all existing plumbing fixtures, modifying the layout to accommodate ADA requirements, installing new high efficiency low flow plumbing fixtures and high efficiency hand dryers, as well as painting the interior of the restrooms. The completion of the renovation to Restroom 2 will further the Township’s progress on the ADA Transition Plan that the Township Board adopted in May of 2015. Along with the MEPRD grant, the Township has received a grant from Madison County for the project as well - $15,000 from the Park Enhancement Program.

Article continues after sponsor message

In October 2016, the Township accepted a bid of $47,987 from WWCS of Cottage Hills to renovate Restroom 2.The Township will use the Metro East Park and Recreation District grant of $13,796.25 along with the Madison County Park Enhancement Program funds of $15,000.00 to assist in paying for the renovations. Together, the grant funds make up 60% of the total project costs. The remaining balance of $19,190.75 will be coming from the Township’s Capital Development Fund.

“The renovations to Restroom 2 are already 90% completed and we are anticipating a spring re-opening of the restroom,” said Supervisor Miles. “With the increase of pavilion reservations and school trips to the park in the past few years we are proud that we are able to make the park more accessible for all members of our community. Come out to the Township Park this spring to experience all our beautiful park has to offer!”

For more information about the restroom renovation project or to learn more about the Edwardsville Township Community Park, please contact the Edwardsville Township at 656-0292.

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday and Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township Offices by phone at 618-656-0292.

More like this: