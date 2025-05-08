EDWARDSVILLE - The Honorable Judge Ronald J. Foster, Associate Judge in the 3rd Judicial Circuit Court, will administer the oath of office to the newly elected Edwardsville Township officials on Monday, May 19, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. at the Edwardsville Township Hall located at 300 West Park Street, Edwardsville, IL 62025.

The following were elected on April 1, 2025 in the Consolidated Election and will be taking their respective seats upon taking their oaths: Township Supervisor-Janet Haroian, Clerk-Dave Schwind, Highway Commissioner-Danny Picarella and Trustees-Bethany Behrhorst, Yolanda Crochrell, Mandy Darr, and Daniel Rees.

Article continues after sponsor message

While the Township Assessor, Jennifer Hegel was elected at the Consolidated Election, the term for the Assessor begins in January 2026, and she will take the oath of office at that time.

The Deputy Clerk, R. Andreya Ayers, will also take the oath to continue to serve in that capacity on the 19th.

The outgoing Township Supervisor, Kevin Hall and Trustees, Matthew Chapman, Kathie Duame, and Sitsofe Luh Nutsukpui were recognized for their years of service at the Township board meeting on April 15, 2025.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Township Board of Trustees will take place on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 7:00 p.m., at Edwardsville Township Hall located at 300 West Park Street, Edwardsville, IL 62025.

More like this: