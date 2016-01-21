EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Township Board of Trustees held their monthly board meeting on January 19, 2016 where they received a recap of storm response from Highway Commissioner Danny Picarella.

“Road and Bridge District staff responded to the storm by moving to 12 hour continuous shifts to monitor roads and close them as necessary. We worked with Mitchell Fire Protection District to coordinate evacuations of affected areas. We’ve hauled away at least three dumpsters worth of flooding debris. Our staff cleared culverts and assisted residents in any way that we could,” said Highway Commissioner Danny Picarella.

Flooding affected several roads maintained by the Road and Bridge District including Sand Road, Frisby Road, Pentecostal Road, and Old Alton Edwardsville Road.

“We also coordinated with Madison County Emergency Management Agency to receive 5000 sand bags to distribute to Edwardsville Township residents,” said Township Supervisor Frank Miles. “We wanted to make sure that we did everything possible to help our residents combat the rising flood waters.”

The Township also filed Disaster Impact Assessment and Initial Damage Assessment forms with Madison County EMA to apply for reimbursement from the State of Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency

“Madison County must reach an aggregated threshold of $900,000 in claims from local governments and private non-profit organizations to be considered for these funds,” said Supervisor Miles. “We estimated our covered emergency protection measures, debris removal, and restoration of roads to be over $6,000.”

Supervisor Miles also announced the Township’s Financial Services Committee will be called upon to prepare purchasing policies for the Township.

“The purpose of this policy is to provide Edwardsville Township with guidelines and directions for the acquisition of goods and services. When used with good judgement and common sense, the policies and procedures will allow the Township to obtain required supplies and services efficiently and economically,” said Supervisor Miles.

The Township currently has an accounts payable policy which allows the Township to pay certain bills prior to board approval (utilities, reimbursements, and payroll). The purchasing policy will outline when quotes and/or bids must be obtained. It will give authority to certain elected officials and employees to make purchases when the expenditures are necessary and appropriated.

A meeting date of the Financial Services Committee is still pending.

