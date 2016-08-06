EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville is continuing progress on restoration of the Edwardsville Township park’s famed U.S. Navy A-7E Cosair II aircraft.

A total of about $10,000 has been raised of the $55,000 goal to restore the plane at the park most commonly known as “Airplane Park.” Also, three experts in different areas of the restoration have been located and agreed to assist.

“Mission Preservation – The Campaign to Restore the Plane” is the name of the campaign.

Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles said the goal is to take mold and corrosion off the plane.

“We are going to repaint the plane and patch holes,” Miles said of the effort. “We have three individuals who are going to help and each has a special relationship with the craft. One flew the aircraft, one worked in the 126th refueling area and the other paints aircraft.”

Once the fundraising is completed, there will be a grant to establish a light pool and fly a flag near the aircraft, Miles said.

The decision was made to paint, not wrap the plane in the repair process because of costs and the lasting capabilities.

Global Brew plans an excellent fundraiser in Edwardsville Township Park and all proceeds will benefit the plane. Miles is hoping other organizations and businesses will come forward with pledges and ways to help. He said it will be a community affair with the mission to preserve the legendary plane.

Donations can be sent to Mission Preservation Fundraiser, c/o Greater Edwardsville Area Community Foundation (GEAFC), P.O. Box 102, Edwardsville, IL, 62025.

For corporate donations or personal donations over $500, contact the Edwardsville Township office directly to coordinate at 618-656-0292. E-mail jwojcieszak@edwardsvilletownship.com for more information.

