EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Township is getting ready to start a project that not only benefits the environment, but assists the Community Park with mulch needs.

Supervisor Frank Miles has announced that Edwardsville Township will again collect live Christmas trees for recycling at the Robert C. Stille Edwardsville Township Community Park, located at 6368 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville, Illinois.

“Christmas tree recycling is another one of the many valuable community services the Township offers to Township residents,” said Supervisor Miles. “Last year, we had about 300 trees that were dropped off at the park and the year before we recycled about 275. We will pile them up and then use our highway department wood chipper and use some of it as mulch throughout the park.”

Because of the recycled Christmas tree project, Miles said Edwardsville Township has minimal mulch costs.

“We use the mulch on Township property and the park,” he said. “It makes sense when we reuse and recycle any of the commodities in the community. We save taxpayer dollars on mulch and it is easier on the environment.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Township residents should remove all lights and decorations from the Christmas trees before bringing them to Township Park. Only live Christmas trees are accepted.

“Our Christmas tree recycling program is a way for residents to safely dispose of their Christmas trees and gives the Township a source of much needed mulch," Miles said.

Christmas trees will be accepted until 1/31/2016. Residents may place their trees near the dumpster in the lower parking lot.

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday and Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township Offices by phone at 618-656-0292.

More like this: