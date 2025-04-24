EDWARDSVILLE - In the spirit of promoting health, wellness and physical activity, Edwardsville Township will be hosting open gyms/pick-up games for adults at Township Community Park starting May 1st. Tennis Thursdays will be held at the tennis courts from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. on Thursdays and Soccer Sundays will be held at the soccer fields from

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Sundays.

“We hope these events will promote overall healthy habits in our community, both physical and mental health,” said Township Supervisor, Kevin Hall. “Loneliness and isolation for adults, especially young adults have become a major issue the past few years. This idea sprang up at one of our recent Lunch and Learn events and we hope it will provide some quality social experiences to some in our community.”

In addition to these soccer and tennis events, several other options are available we want to highlight:

Yoga - Glen Carbon Centennial Library – Thursday April 24th at 10 a.m.

One More Game Pickleball at Plummer Family Sports Park – M, W, Th, F 7 a/m. – 11 a.m.,

T, Th 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., Sat 7a.m. - 11a.m.

Local governments like Edwardsville Township provide citizens with essential services such as roads, recreation, helping residents in need and more. Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon, and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s Office is located at 300 West Park Street in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township Office by phone at 618-656-0292.

