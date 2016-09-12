EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Township staff recognized one of their own this Monday during a special remembrance ceremony, and now, a tree's roots will grow strong with the memories and compassion his family showed for him.

Evan Rushing, a former Township employee, had a beautiful maple tree dedicated in his honor in one of the parks he loved.

Rushing died on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2016, at his home at the age of 27. Born on March 7, 1988, he was the son of Timothy & Janice (Bain) Rushing of Edwardsville. He served his country as a member of the United States Army in Iraq and Afghanistan as a sergeant with the military police. He also was a member of the Glen Carbon Volunteer Fire Department.

Rushing's family gathered around the young maple tree, adorned with a plaque with his name, the township he served and the day of his passing. His family took several moments to remember their lost son, nephew, boyfriend and loved one for the good times they shared together.

In July 2014, Rushing joined the Edwardsville Township staff after they received a grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources for a youth recreational work program.

"Evan supervised five youths that summer as they performed essential maintenance to the facilities here at the park," Dave Romoser, Pastor of Newsong Fellowship Church and the current President of the Glen Ed Ministerial Alliance said at a special remembrance ceremony on Monday.

"He is missed by not only his family and friends, but by our Township family as well," Romoser said. "We are dedicating this maple tree so he may continue to provide the park with beauty and grace, as he did while he was here," he said.

