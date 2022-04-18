EDWARDSVILLE/GLEN CARBON - Edwardsville Township held their Annual Town Meeting the evening of April 12th in Glen Carbon to review and discuss Township finances, last year’s Annual Town Meeting minutes, and decide on a non-binding public policy referendum raised by a Township resident. The elected moderator for the meeting was Glen Carbon resident Collin Van Meter and Township Clerk David Schwind assisted with handling the state mandated meeting.

Illinois statute allows Township residents to obtain signatures and then have their advisory question read and voted at a Township’s Annual Town Meeting. The question at the Town Meeting asked if the federal government should create a universal national healthcare system of improved Medicare for All to Insure that all of the residents of the United States receive quality healthcare that is equitable and fair from birth to death. The advisory question passed by majority and will be filed with the County Clerk to be placed on the November 8, 2022 ballot.

“The Annual Town Meeting is one of those unique features of Township government, where every voter in Edwardsville Township has the same power,” said Township Supervisor Kevin Hall. “We saw that last night with the referendum that was put on Town Meeting agenda and passed to get on the November ballot.”

The 2023 Annual Town Meeting was set for April 11, 2023.

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township Offices by phone at 618-656-0292.

