EDWARDSVILLE - On Monday, November 22, Edwardsville Township Supervisor Kevin Hall presented Edwardsville High School & Riverbend Head Start with Thanksgiving baskets. Glen Carbon Elementary, as well as Liberty Middle School, also received Thanksgiving baskets.

Twenty baskets were donated, with five baskets presented to each organization, to help residents in need this holiday season. Each basket included a gift card for a turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, rolls, cranberry sauce, gravy, cake mix & icing, and a variety of donated sodas from Excel Bottling Company.

During the Touch-A-Truck event on October 16th at Edwardsville Township, Community Park received a record number of event and vehicle sponsorships. Edwardsville Township uses this support to make the Thanksgiving baskets possible. This is the 7th year the Township has donated Thanksgiving baskets.

For more information about Edwardsville Township, food donations, and various Township programs please contact the office at 656-0292.

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon, and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township Offices by phone at 618-656-0292.

