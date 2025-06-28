EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Township Donates funds to the Goshen Market Foundation to continue its support of the SAK Lunches Program.

The Edwardsville Township Board of Trustees voted to continue its support of the Goshen Market Foundation at the May 20, 2025, Board Meeting.

The Board voted unanimously to continue its service contract with the Goshen Market Foundation by providing $2,500 in funding to aid them with five-dollar coupons for SAK lunches and other similar programs to be redeemed at the Goshen Market for food items.

Additionally, Edwardsville Township will provide volunteers to staff an information booth at the Land of Goshen Community Market for 2 Saturdays during the current season, which runs during the summer months.

“Edwardsville Township is proud to once again lend its support to the Goshen Market Foundation while helping to combat food insecurities in our community,” said Supervisor Janet Haroian.

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon, and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park Street in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township Offices by phone at 618-656-0292.

