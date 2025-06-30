EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Township Board of Trustees voted to continue its cooperative agreement with the Edwardsville Arts Center at its June 17, 2025 Board Meeting. Edwardsville Township is a proud supporter of the center and will once again donate $1,500.00 to the Edwardsville Arts Center to help supports its annual art fair.

The Edwardsville Arts Center hosts a variety of classes, exhibits and cultural events throughout the year to help inspire inventive minds of all ages. The center is located at 340 Montclaire Ave in Edwardsville. Kids’ Summer Camps are underway now. The center operates under the leadership of Executive Director Beth Browne, who accepted the donation on their behalf.

“We want to do our part to inspire the next generation of artists and creatives alike. The Edwardsville Arts Center is a vital component of our community, and we are thrilled to continue this partnership. We also have featured art on display at Township Hall for all to enjoy,” said Township Supervisor Janet Haroian.

Local governments, like Edwardsville Township provide citizens with essential services such as roads, recreation, helping residents in need and more. Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon, and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park Street in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township Office by phone at 618-656-0292.

