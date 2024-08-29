EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Township is excited to announce the installation of a dual port, Level 2 Chargepoint charger to the recently renovated Edwardsville Township Town Hall and the Township Board approved a bid for the installation of solar panels. The 54 solar panels will generate the electricity needed for Township Hall and the EV charger will fill a need for downtown Edwardsville. In 2023, the St. Louis metro area was named the least EV-Friendly Metropolitan Area in the United States according to Route Fifty.

“With Township Hall being a block from the heart of Edwardsville, we knew adding a charger would be a valuable addition to the community and for customers visiting Main Street while helping us with our green focus,” said Township Supervisor Kevin Hall. “The solar panels have been in the works for years as the next phase after completing the building.”

To increase the number of charging options, the charging station also has an electric outlet option where drivers can bring and plug in their Level 1 charger during normal operating hours. The Level 1 charging is best for downtown workers who can plug in and charge for eight hours. This would provide most EV and PHEV 20-40 miles of range, allowing people across the county to drive roundtrip without using any gas.

The level 2 charger provides connection through a SAE J1772 port. Edwardsville Township will provide complimentary level 2 charging for the first hour, then pricing will be $2 per hour thereafter.

The solar panels will be installed by mid October 2024.



