EDWARDSVILLE - At today’s meeting of the Edwardsville Township Board of Trustees, Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles announced that at its January 6, 2016 meeting, the Edwardsville Township Facility Committee voted not to forward to the Township Board of Trustees the proposal from the City of Edwardsville offering for the Township the option to construct approximately 6400 square feet of office space and shared corridor space in the City’s new public safety facility, located at Schwartz and Main Street in Edwardsville.

“In late 2015, the City approached the Township regarding our need for office space,” said Supervisor Miles. “They thought we could be accommodated in some unused space in their new facility. When our space needs exceeded their available space, they offered us the option to build out office space in the basement of the facility.”

The proposal from the City would cost the Township approximately $990,000 to construct approximately 5400 square feet of office space and 1000 square feet of shared corridor space. Financing fees were estimated at $244,000, bring the project costs to over $1 million dollars.

“The committee was surprised at the estimated construction costs. They determined it wasn’t in the best interest of Township residents to commit over $1 million dollars of tax payer money to basement office space,” said Supervisor Miles. “We really appreciate the opportunity the City gave us and will look for other ways we can work together.”

The Township is still considering other options. “Our Facility Planning Committee is reviewing estimates on repairing and expanding our current office building. We have also been approached by a developer who is interested in redeveloping our properties at 300 W Park and 216 Crane as an infill residential development. Finally, the Township is considering expanding our senior services as area non-profit organizations are reducing their services with the state budget crisis. State wide, Townships provide valuable senior services – we’d like to do the same here. We are excited about the opportunities before us,” said Supervisor Miles.

