EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Township is seeking sponsors for its highly successful Touch-A-Truck event. There are five different sponsorship levels ranging from $50 to $1,000. Each level comes with different promotional and marketing material incentives. The deadline for sponsorship material is Aug. 19.

Touch-A-Truck is a FREE community event that gives area families and kids the opportunity to explore and learn about the various vehicles they see every day and some that are rarely accessible. Last year, the event hosted more than 30 vehicles of various purposes (fire trucks, farm equipment, and emergency helicopter) and welcomed more than 6,000 guests.

Edwardsville Township is looking to continue the growth of this community engaging event. The event will take place on Saturday, Oct, 1, 2016, at Edwardsville Township Community Park, located at 6368 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville.

"Last year the children’s activity area was a tremendous hit," Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles said. "The plan this year is to tailor the activities to represent the Touch-A-Truck theme, such as a make your own car craft and a construction dig site."

Article continues after sponsor message

“Our hope is that providing hands on and creative activities will enhance the experience for kids and result in a rewarding family fun day,” said Edwardsville Township Graduate Assistant Chelsea Nollau. Due to the success of the food trucks, we will be having them return to this year’s event. The different trucks will supply cuisine of all sorts to accommodate all tastes. In order to cover costs for these activities.

The deadline for vehicle participation registration is on Sept. 1, 2016. Anyone interested in bringing a food truck or vehicle to the event needs to submit the completed paperwork by this time.

Volunteers are also needed. Volunteers would assist with set-up, take down, parking and in various other capacities. “Touch-A-Truck has been an extraordinary success the past two years. We are hoping to bring out more vehicles and more visitors this year,” said Township Supervisor Miles. “Follow the event page on Facebook for all reminders, we can’t wait to see you there.”

For more information about participating in, volunteering, or sponsoring Touch-A-Truck, please contact Nollau at the Edwardsville Township office at (618)656-0292.

More like this: