EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Township is pleased to announce that the Township Board passed Paid Parental Leave for Edwardsville Township full-time employees. The resolution provides up to twelve weeks of paid leave for new mothers and fathers.

“Edwardsville Township strives to be a leader in our community and is aware of the many challenges facing new parents,” said Township Supervisor Kevin Hall. “We hope this demonstrates how much we value our great employees and will be an example for other organizations in our community.”

From the University of Illinois School of Labor and Employee Relations:

Paid parental leave is associated with lower rates of child mortality, higher rates of vaccination, reduced risk of childhood obesity and diabetes, and more regular health check-ups.

Paid parental leave increases weekly hours worked for mothers by up to 17 percent in the years after birth, boosting labor force participation.

Paid leave for fathers shortens leaves for mothers and lifts the salary potential of women.

U.S. businesses lose $3 billion each year from employee absenteeism caused by childcare needs.

Paid parental leave improves worker productivity and reduces employee turnover, with 99 percent of employers reporting a positive or no negative effect on employee morale.

The Township made this change while updating its Employee Personnel Policy at the March 18, 2025 Board Meeting.

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon, and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park Street in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township Offices by phone at 618-656-0292.

