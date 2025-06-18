EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville is taking advantage of a once-a-century opportunity to celebrate 62025 Day – the date that the City’s ZIP code and the calendar align. The festivities will take place this Friday, June 20, 2025, in City Park and include a concert, food, games, a commemorative overhead group photo and a charity pie-eating contest.

“We couldn’t let this date pass without celebrating with some fun activities for the whole community,” Mayor Art Risavy said. “It will be a great day to visit and enjoy some of our terrific businesses in the 62025 ZIP code and then enjoy an evening in City Park.” Edwardsville’s 62025 Day celebration will begin at 5:30 p.m. in City Park, 101 S. Buchanan Street. Visitors can picnic in the park, taking advantage of a variety of local food and beverage trucks that will be set up on East Park Street adjacent to City Park. Visitors also could bring carryout from area restaurants and food providers. The City’s Parks & Recreation Department will have free yard games out for the public to play. At 6:20 p.m. (and 25 seconds), the crowd will be able to head toward the Buchanan Street side of the park, in the vicinity of the fountain, for an overhead commemorative group photo that will be posted online. Fun photo props in honor of 62025 Day will be available, too.

Article continues after sponsor message

The fun continues around 6:45 p.m. with a delicious spectacle to benefit the Glen-Ed Pantry, which supports families in need throughout the Edwardsville School District. A pie-eating contest will feature contestants from area organizations, including Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Lewis & Clark Community College, Edwardsville Fire Department, Edwardsville Police Department, Edwardsville American Legion Post 199, Edwardsville and Pin Oak townships and the Edwardsville City Council.

Winners will be decided in two categories: the most pie consumed within a limited amount of time, and the amount of money donated by the public on behalf of each contestant for the Glen-Ed Pantry. Donation collection bins will be available at the Parks & Recreation tent for each contestant. Funds to support the Glen-Ed Pantry also will be collected via raffle sales for a chance to win a collection of gift cards, items and passes donated by businesses within the 62025 ZIP code. The raffle tickets will be sold on site for $5 each. The winner will be announced by Mayor Risavy during the evening’s concert; the winner does not have to be present, but must have his or her portion of the winning raffle ticket.

The 62025 Day festivities wrap up with a free Friday night concert featuring Mike Sonderegger and his Dueling Pianos. The concert will begin at 8 p.m. on the City Park bandstand. For more details on Edwardsville’s 62025 Day events, visit: www.cityofedwardsville.com/62025

More like this: