BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING

EDWARDSVILLE 105, O'FALLON 78: Edwardsville won six of the nine events on the evening and swept the three relays as the Tigers defeated O'Fallon 105-78 Thursday night at Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

The win ran the Tigers' dual-meet record to 5-0 on the year; the Panthers fell to 0-3, all three losses coming to EHS.

Brian Baggette won the 200 freestyle (1:51.31) and 500 freestyle (4:58.19); Matthew Mendez won the 50 free (25.29 seconds), Benny Benson the 100 butterfly (58.52 seconds), Spencer Sholl the 100 breaststroke (1:08.10) and Mark Schoolman in diving (153.65 points).

The 4x50 medley relay (Porter LaVasseur, Zac Ballossini, Benson and Logan Mills) won in 1:47.39, with the 4x100 free relay (Benson, Mills, LeVasseur and Baggette) won in 1:36.47 and the 4x100 free relay (Baggette, Noah May, Mathiew Doyle and Mendez) won in 3:46.86.

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville head swim coach Christian Rhoten said the outing against O’Fallon was a “fun meet” with it being the third time the two teams have met.

“We had some good races from Brian Baggette, Benny Benson, and Spencer Sholl,” he said. “We had a lot of team unity and energy brought to the pool tonight. We are looking forward to our travel meet against OTHS and GHS this Saturday in Springfield.”

EHS heads to Springfield for a Saturday afternoon triangular with Chatham Glenwood and the Panthers; competition begins at 12:30 p.m.

More like this: