EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville and Mascoutah girls flag football teams will play each other in a semifinal of the IHSA Danville sectional Monday night, Oct. 13, 2025, at Knights Stadium at Triad High School in Troy in a 6 p.m. start, with the winner going on to the sectional final/Round of 16 the next night in Danville.

The Tigers are currently 13-1, and won the Mahomet-Seymour regional on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, having defeated Urbana 39-0, the host Bulldogs 28-12 in the semifinal on Tuesday, and held off top-seeded Belleville East 24-19 on Wednesday at Alumni Field in Mascoutah to win the regional.

The indians are 4-7 going into the game, but have pulled off impressive upsets along the way. Having been seeded 12th in their own regional, Mascoutah defeated Peoria Manuel on Monday 31-17, upset third-seeded East St. Louis on Tuesday 25-7, and stunned second-seeded Peoria Richwoods 7-6 on Wednesday to win the regional and advance to the sectional.

The Tigers go into the game on Monday with an impressive arsenal. Quarterback Ella Wallace is 216-of-337 passing for 2.926 yards and 44 touchdowns, and has also ran for 53 yards and two touchdowns. In a game that emphasizes passing, the Tigers have also established a good running game, having a team total of 434 yards and five touchdowns, with the running leader being Sophie Antonini, who has gained 282 yards on the ground.

It's the passing game that's the Tigers' bread and butter, and six players have picked up triple figures in yardage, with Sophie Shapiro being the team leader, with 44 catches for 828 yards and nine touchdowns. Remi Werden is close behind with 42 receptions for 615 yards and 12 scores.

Edwardsville also brings a solid defense into the game, with Adara Martin having 24 sacks, and Emma Birkenmeyer having picked off six passes, and Gabby Thompson and Sophie Shapiro having four interceptions. Special teams have also made big contributions to the Tigers' success, with Sophie Shapiro having run a punt back 80 yards for a touchdown.

Delilah Bell will be the Indians' quarterback, and she's 36-of-62 passing for 374 yards and three touchdowns, and also also ran for 184 yards and two scores. The leading rusher is Aniyah Fair, with 544 yards on the ground and three scores, while the leading receiver is Alexis Rynders, who has caught 14 balls for 85 yards and four touchdowns. DeRaye Collier has picked off two passes for the Indians on defense.

The Tigers-Indians winner plays the winner of Plainfield Central and Yorkville, who won the Romeoville and Kankakee regionals respectively, in the final at Danville on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. The winner plays in the second state quarterfinal against the Richton Park Rich Township sectional winner at Villa Park Willowbrook High School on Friday, Oct. 17, at 5:45 p.m., with the winner going to the first state semifinal at 11 a.m. Oct. 18. The third-place game will be played at 2:30 p.m., and the state final will start at 4 p.m.

