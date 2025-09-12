EDWARDSVILLE - Sophie Antonini scored two touchdowns, running back Gabby Thompson scored her 11th touchdown of the season, and quarterback Ella Wallace ran for another touchdown as Edwardsville's girls flag football team won again, this time 41-0 over Carbondale, Thursday night, Sept. 11, 2025, at Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers are now 3-0 to open their inaugural season, and head coach Taylor Hay is a very happy person, indeed.

"It's a very good sign," Hay said. "Our defense was great, and we were able to call up five players from the junior varsity for the game, and they all did great."

In fact, things were executed so perfectly that the Tigers were able to play their junior varsity quarterback, Ashira Teague, and she also played very well.

It was an overall big team win for Edwardsville, and the Tigers play twice next week, going on the road for the first time to play Belleville West, then hosting East St. Louis next Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. Hay will take a simplistic approach to both games, as there may not be any video available on both teams.

"We'll treat them like they're the biggest opponents on our schedule," Hay said. "I don't know if there's film available on either one of them, but we'll approach the games like they're the biggest ones of the season."

Besides Antonini, Wallace, and Thompson, Serena Shapiro and Lilly Rynders also had scores on the evening for the Tigers, as Wallace threw for five scores and 188 yards before giving way to Teague in the second half.

Edwardsville goes to 3-0, and plays on Monday at Belleville West in a 6:30 p.m. start, then hosts East Side on Wednesday in a 6 p.m. start.

The game against the Flyers will be a varsity-only affair.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

