TROY – Both Edwardsville and Triad prepared for the season openers next week by competing in a week zero scrimmage on Friday night, Aug. 22, 2025, at Knights Stadium.



No score was formerly kept, but unofficially, the Tigers won 13-7, as both teams scored on their opening possessions, and the Tigers scored on their second possession of the first half of the scrimmage. The important thing was that players on both teams experienced game situations for the first time this season, and no one was injured.

"Any tune you get out of a scrimmage like this with no injuries, that’s the number one focus,” said Edwardsville head coach Kelsey Pickering. “At this time of the year, everyone’s ready to see someone else, the players are. So getting to go out and compete against somebody else, we really appreciate Triad Coach (Calvin) Potthast is a great man.

"I’ve gotten to know him really well. I know they’re joining the (Southwestern) conference, but we’ve been able to work with each other the past couple of years, and when we started this scrimmage, which I think is a great thing. I’d still like to see some changes in it, but just being able to get out here, and compete against somebody else, gives us some film to go back to, and now, the grind is getting into week one, and we have to grow from this scrimmage to next week.”

Both teams had good things happen during the scrimmage, and Pickering was quick to acknowledge it.

Pickering said, “We can see the positives, and we can see the negatives. We want to celebrate those positives, so we’ve got to figure out how to fix the negatives.”

Everything points to the season opener next Friday for the Tigers against a very good Chatham Glenwood squad at home, a game Edwardsville will be ready for.

“Oh, yeah,” Pickering said. “We’ll work hard, and I know they’ve got a heck of a program up there. Coach (David) Hay’s doing a heck of a job. I know they’ve got a lot of returning guys, and they’re going to be a really good team. It’s what we want.

"We want to see good teams. We want to challenge ourselves week in and week out, and so, we’ve got a great week of preparation ahead of us, because we respect their program, and we know we’re going to have to show up and be ready to play, and not make errors. There were errors tonight that some people may not see and that’s OK. But we see them, and we know we have to fix those things when we’re playing the caliber of a Chatham.”

The Tigers had first possession, and struck quickly, with Gavin Frey hauling in a pass from Yale Weaver to the Triad 21, and Brandon Houston, Jr. going in from three yards out later on to give Edwardsville an unofficial 7-0 lead. Triad countered on their first possession as quarterback Brody Hasquin hit on a pair of key passes, then the Knights scored on a short run by John Holloway to even the score at 7-7.

Edwardsville scored on its next possession, as Weaver hit on passes to Eric Smith and on a 50-yard pass to Frey for the touchdown, which made the score 13-7 after the convert was missed. That would be the scoring in the scrimmage, as defense mainly ruled the rest of the way. Both teams did get off some good plays, as the quarterbacks – both Weaver and Hasquin – were very effective in moving their teams.

The Tigers got a pair of interceptions in the second half, while Triad’s Mac Musgrave made a pair of fine catches along the way. The scrimmage ended with the Tigers running things out, and the most important thing was no one was injured as both teams were ready to go for their season openers.

The Tigers are hosting Chatham Glenwood at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 29, 2025.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

