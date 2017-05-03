EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville seniors Erik Weiler, Ben Bequette and Brooks Thomas will leave their mark when they conclude their Tigers’ boys tennis careers in a few weeks.

Coach Dave Lipe said he will miss all three seniors and each one have been strong additions to the boys tennis tourney through their high school careers. He said the three boys are not only talented tennis players, but outstanding students and citizens.

Weiler has been a top player for several years and came in and had immediate impact as a freshman.

“It feels weird this coming to an end,” Weiler said. “I remember since fifth and sixth grade I was always the youngest guy on the team and now I am a senior getting ready to graduate. It has been huge to play at Edwardsville High School.”

Weiler has high goals set for the rest of the season and wants to perform at a top level in the post-season, which begins soon.

Bequette said he has also seen considerable playing time since he was a freshman. He said he, too, has high goals set for the post-season and wants to help the team make a solid state run.

“It has been a good experience for sure playing tennis and attending Edwardsville High School,” he said.

Thomas recently earned a prestigious sportsmanship award during the dual match with Granite City.

He describes the end of the high school tennis career as being emotional.

“It has been an exciting experience and I am glad to be part of the program and play tennis,” he said. “I have been happy to help out the other guys and be a member of the team.”

