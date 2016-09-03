EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville girls’ tennis team gets deep into action again this weekend with the Heather Bradshaw Memorial Invitational.

Once again, the Tigers are fielding an exceptional squad for the season with several key returnees.

Natalie Karibian, Grace Desse and Morgan Colbert are state qualifiers who return and have been fighting for the No. 1 singles spot. Colbert and Desse played at No. 1 doubles in the team’s opening match.

Abby Cimarolli should also make strong contributions. Maria Mezo and Mackenzie Cadagin are senior returnees. Annie McGinnis and Noni Updyke are others on the roster who will see considerable action.

“They are a happy and industrious group of kids,” said head coach Dave Lipe.

Lipe said he sees the girls functioning in strong fashion as a team because of their similar personalities committed to the group as a unit. Lipe said the Southwestern Conference will again be tough with Belleville West, O’Fallon, Granite City, Alton and Collinsville with good players.

