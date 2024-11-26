EDWARDSVILLE - Amy Ferguson, a reading teacher in the Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7, has received the Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award.

Ferguson has worked in District #7 for 34 years. She currently serves as a reading teacher for kindergarten through second grade in Hamel and Midway Elementary Schools. She is one of 100 teachers throughout the Greater St. Louis area who were recognized with the 2024 Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award.

“I just feel very lucky to work in this district, and I love every day,” Ferguson said. “It’s very special. It feels very special.”

Matthew Sidarous, principal of Midway and Hamel schools, said that he has worked closely with Ferguson over the past ten years. Ferguson will retire at the end of the 2024–2025 school year, and Sidarous said she will be missed.

He noted that Ferguson is a devoted professional, and students love learning from her. He added that he receives many emails from families who are thankful to Ferguson for teaching their children how to read.

“One of the things I’m probably most impressed with is, even in the last year of her career — she retires after this year — she works just as hard and advocates for kids just as hard as she did ten years ago when I first met her, which I think is pretty impressive,” Sidarous said. “Even after 34 years and five different schools in our school district, she has the passion just like she did when I first met her ten years ago. I’m just really excited and proud to be able to work with her and that she’s receiving this award.”

Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton agreed with Sidarous’s comments. He added that Ferguson is “extremely passionate” and well-deserving of this recognition.

“District #7 is fortunate to have her,” Shelton said. “Her commitment to fostering a love of reading in her students and her dedication to their individual academic growth are just a couple of the qualities that make her an excellent choice for this award.”

Ferguson said she is thankful for her colleagues and the “amazing people” she works with every day. Throughout her career, she has seen many kids grow up and go on to have their own children, who she also teaches.

She loves working with kids and watching their “reading brains” grow. She shared that she often encourages students by looking into their eyes and telling them that she sees their reading brains have grown.

While she looks forward to retirement, she added that it’s “bittersweet” because she enjoys her job so much.

“This is my last year, and it’s really very bittersweet because I still love to come to work every day,” she said. “I tell everybody, I have the best job in the world. I love it.”



Ferguson was recognized during the Board of Education’s regular meeting on Nov. 25, 2024.

