EDWARDSVILLE - Once again, the annual Edwardsville High School Talent Show left the crowd mesmerized by the abilities of the students Thursday night at the school’s auditorium.

There was a little bit of everything in the show from singing, dancing, comedy, musical instruments and more.

A line of students waited patiently outside for a seat to open. Every seat for the show was sold and once again, proceeds benefitted the Glen-Ed Food Pantry. Many of those who attended the event brought a canned good item to donate as well.

A total of 26 acts took part in the show and there were approximately 100 total participants, Melissa Beck, the event coordinator and EHS Student Council sponsor, said.

“We enjoy doing all these community service projects,” Beck said. “This is just one more way for the kids to give back. We have so many wonderful activities for the kids and they feel this a way to say thank you.”

The crowd was enthusiastic through the entire show and all the acts were well received.

