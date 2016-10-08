Morgan Colbert and Grace Desse.

GIRLS TENNIS

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville swept all three doubles flights in Friday's competition at the Southwestern Conference Girls Tennis Championship at Belleville West Friday.

The sweep gave the Tigers 24 points to lead O'Fallon (20) and Belleville East (19) heading into Saturday's singles competitions. The rest of the field has the host Maroons (14), Alton (13), Collinsville (9), Granite City (6) and East St. Louis (3).

Morgan Colbert/Grace Desse won their No. 1 doubles flight as they defeated Belleville East's Chloe McIssac/Isabel Burwitz, while Natalie Karibian/Abby Cimarolli took No. 2 doubles with a win over O'Fallon's Mackenzie Shelton/Katie Halwachs 6-1, 6-0.

At No. 3 doubles, Mackenzie Cadigan/Maria Mezo finished off the sweep with a 6-0, 6-0 win over the Panthers' Mady Schreiber/Abigail Byrnside.

Singles play commences at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

