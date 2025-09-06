INDIANAPOLIS - The Edwardsville High football team got the first score of the night, but after that, it was all Lawrence Central, as the Bears jumped out to a 28-7 lead, and went on to defeat the Tigers 61-21 in a game played in Indianapolis on Friday night.

It's the first time in eight years that Edwardsville has started a football season 0-2, while Lawrence Central, a traditional power in Indianapolis and in Indiana, is now 2-1 on the year.

The Tigers scored first when Devyon Hill-Lomax took a 46-yard pass from Yale Weaver in for a touchdown that gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead. That would be the only lead Edwardsville would enjoy, as the Bears scored three consecutive touchdowns, including an interception return for a score, in taking a 21-7 lead after the first quarter.

The Tigers did get two touchdown runs from Oliver Brown and Weaver to cut the Lawrence Central lead to 28-21, but after that, the Bears scored again on their way to a 42-21 halftime lead, then scored twice in the third to take a 55-21 lead at three-quarter time. Central scored another touchdown in the fourth quarter to make the final 61-21.

Lawrence Central goes to 2-1, and plays Indianapolis Warren Central next week at home in a 6 p.m. Central time start, while the Tigers are 0-2, and face traditional southeast Missouri power Jackson next Friday at Tiger Stadium in a 7 p.m. kickoff.

