Logan MillsEVANSTON - Edwardsville's Logan Mills and the Tigers' two relay teams swam well but couldn't qualify for the finals on the first day of the IHSA state swimming and diving meet on Friday afternoon at Evanston High School in suburban Chicago.

The Tigers' only individual swimmer, Logan Mills, raced in the 100-yard butterfly, and had a time of 54.09 seconds, but did not qualify for the finals. In the relay races, the 200-yard medley relay team of Matt Doyle, McLain Oertle, Mills and Evan Grinter had a time 1:40.33, but couldn't advance to the final, while the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Mills, Owen Gruben, Grinter and Oertle were disqualified and also couldn't advance.

Alton's Noah Clancy qualified fourth for the final in the 100-yard backstroke and went through to the final in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 49.52 seconds, the only area swimmer to qualify. Clancy was fourth in the Saturday finals. Clancy also swam in the 200-yard individual medley, and qualified as first alternate, finishing 13th with a time of 1:53.61,

