EDWARDSVILLE 110, O'FALLON 73: Edwardsville won nine of the 12 events on the card as the Tigers defeated O'Fallon 110-73 in a dual swimming and diving meet at Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center Thursday evening.

Bailey Grinter led the way for EHS with a win in the 100 freestyle, while Josie Bushell took wins in the 200 free and 500 free, Victoria Brady took a win in the 50 free, Emily Webb won the 100 backstroke, Hannah Benson took first in the 100 butterfly, Taylor Seilheimer won the diving competition, the Tigers took the 4x50 free relay (Brady, Bushell, Webb, Grinter) and the 4x100 free relay (Brady, Benson, Hope Roderick and Grinter).

Seconds came from Brady in the 500 free, Lydia Hemings in diving, Roderick in the 100 butterfly, Calista Poiter in the 100 breaststroke and the 4x50 medley relay (Webb, Poiter, Bushell, Grinter). Thirds came from Sierra Brannan in the 200 free and 100 free, Webb in the 200 individual medley, Caitlin Medford in the 50 free, Poiter in the 100 butterfly and Roderick in the 100 backstroke.

“We enjoy meets with O’Fallon,” Edwardsville coach Christian Rhoten said. “They have gotten a lot better the last couple years. The girls are still swimming pretty fast times. We had a workout this morning and the girls are tired, but that is the way our program works. We won’t be tired at sectionals.”

Freshmen Bushell and Kylie Schumacher drew praise for their efforts in 50 free and 500. Schumacher broke 27 seconds. Grinter was once again dominant in her events. Webb and Brady also turned in some excellent performances, the coach said.

Rhoten said they plan to work on turns and finishes and training hard in practice next week for the coming meets.

The Tigers host Chatham Glenwood in a dual meet Oct. 6.

