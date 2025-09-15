SPRINGFIELD - Edwardsville High's girls swimming team won all but three events on the day, while O'Fallon won two events, as the Tigers won the Capital City Invitational meet Saturday afternoon at Eisenhower Pool, while the Panthers came in third.

The Tigers won with a total of 401 points, outdistancing Mahomet-Seymour, who finished second at 282.5 points, O'Fallon was third at 203 points, in fourth place was Chatham Glenwood, at 188 points, fifth place went to Normal University High at 125 points, Springfield High, the hosts, finished sixth with 58 points, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic was seventh at 44 points, Jacksonville came in eighth at 32 points, ninth place went to Petersburg PORTS at 23.5 points, and Urbana University High finished 10th at 14 points.

In the diving events, Edwardsville's CiCi Blind won the one-meter springboard with 142.95 points, while Mahomet-Seymour's Audrey Meints won the 11-meter platform event with 371.00 points, while the Tigers' Natalie Kaiser was third at 351.40 points.

In the swimming races, the Edwardsville team of Laine Curry, Greta Deist, Reilly Curry, and Grace Oertle won with a time of 1:50.76, while the Tigers' B team of Parker LeVasseur, Vivian Lu, Sidney Becker, and Morgan Mitton were second at 1:59.27, and O'Fallon's team of Ally Brown, Kate Burk, Hannah Harris, and Lydia Westphal placed fifth at 2:08.42. Alyssa Albertyn of the Panthers won the 200-yard freestyle at 1:51.67, while Georgia Samet of Edwardsville was third at 2:01.51, teammate Corrine Morris was fifth at 2:06.76, Karissa Osborn of the Tigers was ninth at 2:14.06, and O'Fallon's Kate Riepe came in at 2:22.66. Curry won the 200-yard individual medley at 2:12.47, while Lu was third at 2:23.78, and Ava Brown of O'Fallon was sixth at 2:28.35.

Oertle won the 50-yard freestyle at 24.75 seconds, while Reilly Curry was second at 25.72 seconds, Kyra Gallagher of the Panthers was sixth at 27.96 seconds, and Westphal came in at 29.50 seconds. Deist and Lu finished one-two in the 100-yard butterfly, with Deist having a time of 1:00.98, and Lu coming in at 1:01.50, while Brown was sixth at 1:12.51, and Harris came in seventh at 1:14.62. Albertyn won her second event of the day in the 100-yard freestyle at 52.24 seconds, while Reilly Curry was third at 56.16 seconds, Morris came in fourth at 57.47 seconds, and Burk was fifth at 1:00.67.

Raegan O'Donnell of Mahomet-Seymour won the 500-yard freestyle at 5:14.24, while Mitton was second at 5:20.50, Becker was fourth at 5:40.04, and Brown finished fifth at 5:45.62. Edwardsville's team of Samet, Laine Curry, Deist, and Oertle won the 200-yard freestyle relay at 1:39.13, with O'Fallon's team of Burk, Gallagher, Brown and Albertyn placing third at 1:47.90, the Tigers' B team of Morris, LeVasseur, Osborn, and Becker were fourth at 1:50.49, and the Panthers' B team of Harris, Zoe Gibbons, Azaria O'Rourke, and Clare Green were 10th at 2:05.99. Deist took the win in the 100-yard backstroke at 59.57 seconds, with LeVasseur placing third at 1:06.27, Mitton was fourth at 1:08.34, Westphal was sixth at 1:13.12, and Brown finished eighth at 1:14.37.

Samet won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:11.12, while Laine Curry was third at 1:12.64, Burk finished fifth at 1:14.98, and Harris was eighth at 1:21.56. In the final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, the Tigers' team of Oertle, Reilly Curry, Becker, and Samet won the race at 3:41. 59, with the Edwardsville B team of Lu, Mitton, Morris, and Osborn placing third at 4:00.69, the O'Fallon team of Ava Brown, Gallagher, Riepe, and Albertyn was fifth at 4:03.68, and the Panthers' B team of Green, Ally Brown, Maggie Dettmann, and Westphal was eighth at 4:43.26.

